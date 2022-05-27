Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a roadside ditch near Waghoba Ghat in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday.

As per the police, the accident took place at around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus was travelling from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar.

Also Read | Ankita Adhikari, Daughter of #WestBengal MoS for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikary, Who … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Rescue teams, police, and administration officials rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations. Passersby were also seen helping the team to rush the injured passengers to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: BSEH Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Know Steps To Check Scores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)