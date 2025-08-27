Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a building collapsed in Virar, near Mumbai, late in the night, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Virar Police, two people have died so far in the incident. Nine others were rescued from the debris and admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Death Toll in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Reaches 30, 18 Trains Cancelled.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing at the site, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, fire brigade, and local police actively engaged in recovery efforts.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Union Cabinet Meeting at 11 AM Today in Delhi.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)