Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Around two lakhs devotees participated in the last day 'Yatra Mahotsav' which concluded on Sunday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The Yatra was organised on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12.

More than 500 quintals of Mahaprasad on hundreds of tractors were distributed among these devotees.

More than 4,000 men and women volunteered for the Yatra Mahotsav to make all arrangements and organise the grand ceremony.

Swami Vivekananda Ashram also popular as Hiwara Ashram in Buldana district organises this 53 years old tradition of celebrating the Vivekananda Janmotsav event every year which is attended by more than lakhs of devotees of Swami Vivekananda. (ANI)

