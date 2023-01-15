New Delhi, January 15: After a plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed deep concern and grief over the unfortunate incident.

The Minister tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti". Nepal Plane Crash: Five Indians Among 72 Onboard Yeti Airlines' Aircraft That Crashed at Pokhara Airport, 30 Bodies Recovered So Far (Watch Videos).

At least 30 people died when the passenger plane crashed in the Pokhara region of Nepal's Kaski district. Nepal Plane Crash: Passenger Aircraft With 72 People Onboard Crashes in Pokhara; Eight Bodies Recovered.

Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur K.C. confirmed that bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far. The aircraft was proceeding towards Pokhara from Kathmandu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).