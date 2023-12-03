Body of unidentified man recovered under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover (Image/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): An unidentified 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane on Saturday, officials said.

"The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Kanker District To Set an Example Through All Women-Led Vote-Counting (Watch Video).

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed.

The police said an investigation was underway.

Also Read | Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)