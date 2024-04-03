A visual from the spot of the fire incident (Image/ANI)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Seven people who suffocated to death after a fire broke out at a clothing shop in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district belonged to the same family, informed the police on Wednesday.

The deceased used to live on the floor above the garment shop in the main market area of Chhatrapati Sambhaijnagar district.

Sharing details about the incident, Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad said, "At around 4 am, a fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar."

"The fire did not reach the second floor but after a preliminary investigation, seven people died due to suffocating," said the official.

"Shortly after receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders and locals rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However seven people had unfortunately died by then," he added.

The official said that the bodies were removed from the spot and sent for a postmortem investigation at the Government Medical College and Hospital.

The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

