Mumbai, November 23: With the Mahayuti alliance inching closer to victory and likely to form the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP high command for their support in prioritising Maharashtra.

Speaking about the alliance's success, Shinde said, "I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team..." Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Amit Shah Congratulates State CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs As Mahayuti Alliance Heads for Landslide Victory.

Eknath Shinde Speaks on Maharashtra Assembly Results

#WATCH | Thane | As Mahayuti is set to form govt in the state, Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde says, " I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society.… pic.twitter.com/nfYcRBXyjP — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti alliance approached a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier, CM Shinde stated that the alliance would collectively decide on the Chief Minister's face once the final results are declared. "Let the final results come in... Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)," he said. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Registers First Win As Kalidas Kolambkar Retains Wadala Seat.

Celebrations erupted at Shinde's residence in Thane, where Shiv Sena workers cheered, and bouquets arrived. His son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, celebrated with fellow party members. "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory," Shrikant said.

As of 2:15 PM, the Mahayuti alliance crossed the crucial majority mark, winning 8 seats and leading in over 200 constituencies. Sweets were brought to the residences of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP's Mumbai office buzzed with celebrations.

BJP leader Vikas Pathak said, "We were expecting over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that is exactly how it's shaping up. The lead could increase further. This year has been significant for BJP. On its strength, the BJP is crossing 100 seats, and a Mahayuti Chief Minister is set to take office."

Pathak noted the enthusiasm among workers but emphasized final celebrations would begin after results were confirmed. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar celebrated in Baramati, leading by over 15,000 votes. At Devagiri, NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, joined supporters to mark the victory.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate admitted, "Maharashtra election results are opposite to our (Congress') expectations. There is no doubt we could have done better." Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the results, claiming, "This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the opposition for "making excuses" and praised PM Modi's leadership, stating that Maharashtra would have a government with a huge majority. All eyes are now on who will assume the Chief Minister's position.

