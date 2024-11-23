The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its first win in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, as its candidate, Kalidas Kolambkar, successfully retained the Wadala seat in Mumbai. Kalidas Kolambkar bagged 66800 votes and won with a margin of 24973 votes in the Maharashtra assembly election 2024. The counting of votes for Maharashtra elections is underway and the result will be declared soon. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: Celebrations Begin as BJP-Led MahaYuti Looks Set for Landslide Victory.

Kalidas Kolambar Wins Wadala Seat

BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar wins Wadala assembly constituency, leads on 125 more seats. Mahayuti is all set to form Government in the state once again. As per official EC trends, the alliance has won one seat and is leading on 218 more. #MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/4FsGwNKuJh — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)