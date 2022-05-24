Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a terror funding case.

According to Maharashtra ATS, accused Junaid is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network.

"His specific role was to recruit terrorists for LeT," said Maharashtra ATS.

The ATS will produce him before a Special Court in Pune later today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

