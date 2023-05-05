Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist arrested on charges of allegedly providing crucial information to a Pakistani intelligence operative was on Friday brought to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office for questioning.

According to ATS sources, the accused scientist has been identified as Pradeep Kurulkar.

The scientist was arrested from Pune on charges of espionage on Thursday.

According to police, the DRDO scientist, while carrying out his official duties, was allegedly found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (PIO) through WhatsApp messages and voice and video calls.

"Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official has misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," read an official statement.

Maharashtra ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai filed a case under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections.

The arrested accused was produced before a special judge in Pune and sent to ATS custody until May 9.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress. (ANI)

