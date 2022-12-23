Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): About 50 bachelors, wearing 'Sehras' (wedding crowns), took out a procession with drums and horses to the Collector's office in Solapur, demanding implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The procession was taken out by a local social group named 'Jyoti Kranti Parishad' on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi | Health Ministry is Keeping a Watch on It. PM Modi Yesterday Chaired a High-level … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The bachelors took out the 2-km procession to the Solapur collector office on horsebacks to drumbeats.

The president of Jyoti Kranti Parishad, Ramesh Baraskar, said the procession was named 'Bridegroom Morcha' to highlight the sex ratio imbalance in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Pushed Off Moving Bus by Conductor for Smoking in Bareilly.

"The present situation of eligible bachelors not getting brides is also because of the skewed male-female ratio. Had there been a proper implementation of the PCPNDT Act, the situation would have been better," Banakar said.

He also urged the government to take steps to improve the situation.

"The situation is so bad that many parents and bachelors are going into depression for being unable to find suitable brides. So, to highlight this issue, we took out this procession. We want the government to take some steps towards balancing the sex ratio," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)