Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old biker to death following a heated exchange over rash driving here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, adding three minor boys have been detained.

The incident occurred in Pachpaoli locality on Tuesday night when the accused persons objected to the victim Rupesh Kumbhare riding speedily in the residential area, a police officer said.

Later, two of the accused, identified as Pravin alias Golu Waghmare (25) and Gaurav Girde (26), stabbed Kumbhare in the stomach with sharp weapons.

The victim died at a hospital during treatment, the officer said.

