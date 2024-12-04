Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Ahead of the BJP's legislature party meeting, a meeting of core committee of the party was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other prominent party leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party's central observers to oversee the election of Maharashtra chief minister and leader of the BJP legislative party in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Independent MLA Ravi Rana said that the people of Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of the state for its development and future.

" ...Maharashtra needs Devendra Fadnavis for its development and future. We are with him...People of Maharashtra want Fadnavis to be CM..." Rana said.

Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, Chitra Kishor Wagh said, " Maharashtra women's dear brother's name is going to come in sometime today. We all sisters are very happy and it is just a matter of time..."

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar led NCP is yet to declare their Chief Minister face in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway with full swing for swearing in of new Mahayuti government.

On Tuesday, BJP leaders in Maharashtra held a meeting. The meeting was held at the party's state office in Mumbai.

Leaders Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

Several leaders including BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, visited the sports ground.

The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders and several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on December 6.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode and was attended Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik among others.

The results of Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP secured a resounding victory. (ANI)

