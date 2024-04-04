Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

Earlier while speaking to ANI Rana expressed optimism that people of the constituency will support her candidature and said the upcoming elections was providing them with "a chance to vote for nation-building, development and benefit of the nation."

Elected as an independent MP from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Navneet Rana was inducted into the BJP in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Nagpur last week.

Speaking about her first Lok Sabha win from Amravati, Rana said, "In 2019, when I contested the elections as an independent, the people of Amaravati supported me despite the huge political wave and at a time when I did not do any work in my constituency, I think they had the confidence that their voice would be heard at the Parliament."

Navneet forayed into politics after marrying BJP politician Ravi Rana. In 2014, she ran in her first election from Amravati on the NCP platform but her debut electoral contest ended in defeat.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra sends the second-highest number of legislators to the Lower House after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

Elections in the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra will be held in five phases--April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 23 out of the 25 seats it contested, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 of the 23 seats it fought for.

In 2014, the BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena 18. The undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 4 seats, while the Congress had to settle for just 2 seats. (ANI)

