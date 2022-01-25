Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Seven medical students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale have died after the car in which they were travelling in fell off a bridge near Maharashtra's Selsura on Monday night.

As per the police, the students were on their way to Wardha from Deoli when their vehicle fell. According to Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police Wardha the mishap took place around 11.30 pm last night.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Intensify In North India; Minimum Likely To Drop By 5 Degrees.

The deceased have been identified as students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students and Nitesh Singh a medical intern (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)