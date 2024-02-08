Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh on Thursday said the party will hold protests across the state against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the latter's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family.

PM Modi was born in a family that belonged to the general caste and he was “misleading” people by identifying himself as part of the Other Backward Classes, Gandhi claimed in Odisha and Chhattisgarh during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Gandhi's statement is an insult to the entire OBC community, Deshmukh, who is the chief of the Maharshtra unit of the BJP OBC Morcha, said in a press conference here.

"The Maharashtra BJP OBC Morcha will stage an agitation at Sanvidhan Square here and in all talukas and districts of the state at 11am on Friday," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)