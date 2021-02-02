The Narpoli police registered an FIR against four persons on Monday night under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention).

The accused include the godown owners, Suryakant Patil, Ramchandra Patil and Mahananda Patil, and one person from a company which built the structure, the official from Narpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that they are conducting a probe into the incident.

The 15-year-old building belonged to a private firm which used it as a godown for online delivery of goods, Thane civic body's regional disaster management control cell chief Santosh Kadam said on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)