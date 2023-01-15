Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, who was celebrating the birthday of the gangster in Chembur area.

The close aide named Nilesh Paradkar has many cases registered against him and will be presented in court today.

"The Police registered a case and arrested gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide from the Chembur area, who was celebrating his birthday. Gangster's close aide Nilesh Paradkar had many cases against him. He will be presented in court today," the Mumbai Police informed in a statement. (ANI)

