Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Special POCSO judge V V Virkar on Friday found the accused guilty on two counts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on each count.

Also Read | Sant Ravidas Will Bless Me To Inaugurate His Temple, Says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused Mohammed Islam will undergo both sentences of 20 years concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused and ordered that the entire amount after realisation be given to the victim towards compensation.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CID Arrests Five People for Forging CMO Officials’ Digital Signs to Illegally Make Money.

The special public prosecutor informed the court that the girl and the accused lived in the same locality. She was a school dropout and helped her mother at their grocery shop.

The accused used to frequent the shop and befriended the girl, the prosecution said.

In April 2018, the accused lured the girl and took her to an isolated place near the shop and raped her. The abuse continued over a period of time and victim got pregnant in May 2019, it said.

Six prosecution witnesses were examined in the case, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)