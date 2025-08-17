Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the new Circuit bench of the Bombay High Court at Kolhapur, marking it as the fifth seat of the High Court.

At present, the Bombay High Court has its principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Goa. With Kolhapur now added, the High Court expands its reach to Western Maharashtra.

The Kolhapur Circuit Bench will have jurisdiction over six districts; Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra. A notification regarding the bench was issued by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on August 1.

The demand for a bench at Kolhapur had been pending for over two decades, with litigants and lawyers repeatedly stressing the need to reduce travel to Mumbai for hearings. Officials said the new bench would save citizens' time, effort, and money while improving access to justice across the region.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe, Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar, and several judges, MPs, MLAs, and dignitaries. The event began with a Guard of Honour by the police.

The bench has been set up in the renovated heritage District Court building opposite the CPR hospital in Kolhapur. Built in 1874, the structure had been lying unused after the District Court was shifted. With a sanctioned cost of ₹46 crore, the Public Works Department and local authorities carried out extensive restoration work in record time.

The Kolhapur Circuit Bench premises now include a Division Bench courtroom, two Single Benches, chambers for judges, offices for government lawyers, a mediation centre, and upgraded record facilities. The historic Radhabai Building within the complex now houses the Registrar's office, Record Room, etc. (ANI)

