Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain, an official statement issued by Chief Minister Office said.

In an official statement, Thackeray said that he has neglected his neck pain in his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

"I didn't even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

"The doctor advised me to get proper treatment for this pain and will stay in the hospital for two or three days and get the proper treatment," it added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, Lays Thrust on Zero-Tolerance Against Misuse of Afghan Territory.

The Chief Minister further stated that it is very important for everyone to take two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "All you need to do is go to the nearest centre and get vaccinated immediately to keep your life safe," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)