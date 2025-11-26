Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with multiple other dignitaries, paid a tribute to the victims of 26/11 attacks on Wednesday at the memorial in Mumbai.

Multiple other dignitaries, including state ministers Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha also paid their tributes.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai Police Police Commissioner Deven Bharti were among those who paid their respects at the memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2008 attacks.

Earlier, leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Radhakrishnan, and multiple other leaders, remembered the victims of the attacks and condemned terrorism in all its forms.

President Droupadi Murmu paid a humble tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, remembering their supreme sacrifice.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," President Murmu wrote on X.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi paid heartfelt tribute to the victims and security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the dussahasi terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom."

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune. (ANI)

