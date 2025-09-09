Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday distributed the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana, launched for the financial stability of farmers.

According to a release, a total of Rs 1892.61 crore funds were transferred to the bank accounts of 91 lakh 65 thousand 156 farmers in the state.

The Agriculture Department organised a program to distribute the seventh instalment of funds to the eligible beneficiaries under the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana at the Cabinet Hall, 7th Floor, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

At this time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present on this occasion.

The Central Government launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The state government has launched this scheme on the lines of the scheme. The aim is to contribute to the agricultural expenses by providing direct financial assistance to eligible farmers. In this seventh instalment, the subsidy for April 2025 to July 2025 was given to the beneficiaries.

All the farmer beneficiaries who are included in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have received the benefit of the state's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana. This subsidy will be necessary for farmers in the wake of heavy rainfall.

As per the release, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Central Government, a subsidy of six thousand rupees is given to eligible farmers per year. In addition to this subsidy of the Central Government, the state government is implementing the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana to provide another six thousand rupees per year.

Through both these schemes, beneficiary farmers get a subsidy of twelve thousand per year. A total of six instalments have been given to the farmer beneficiaries under the state's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Yojana so far. So far, 93 lakh 9 thousand farmers have been credited with 11 thousand 130 crore rupees through direct benefit transfer in six instalments.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said, "This scheme is important to increase the income of farmers in the state, enable them to meet production costs and become sustainable through agriculture. Through this scheme, financial assistance is provided to farmers every year. So far, the aid amount has been deposited directly into the accounts of lakhs of farmers in the state through six instalments. After the seventh instalment is distributed, the number of these beneficiaries will increase further. This scheme is strengthening the economy in rural areas." (ANI)

