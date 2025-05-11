Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde performed Puja at the Chhattarpati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Rajkot on Sunday.

Speaking on the security arrangements in Maharashtra amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Fadnavis said that the norms of war book were being followed, further stating that all district administrations had been instructed to make arrangements accordingly.

Also Read | BrahMos Production Unit Inauguration: Rajnath Singh Virtually Opens INR 300 Crore Aerospace Facility in Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor (Watch Video).

"We have taken the full security review... I have discussed security arrangements along with Shinde and others in the state...We are following the norms of the War book and making all security arrangements accordingly... All district administrations have been instructed accordingly to make all arrangements," Fadnavis said.

Earlier on May 10, Fadnavis had strongly condemned Pakistan's aggressive attempts at disrupting normalcy in India, labelling the neighbour as a "terrorist country".

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Production Unit at Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow (Watch Video).

He stated that Pakistan has consistently supported terrorism while reaffirming India's unwavering response in retaliation for those attacks under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Fadnavis expressed pride in the Indian Army's actions amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Pakistan is a terrorist country; it has always supported terrorism. However, India will not stop now. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our army is giving an appropriate response. We are proud of our army," Fadnavis stated.

He further outlined the precautions being taken across the state amidst such escalation, noting that a high-level meeting was held on Friday to assess the situation.

"Just yesterday, we held a meeting based on the war book to determine the precautions we should take. We are taking those necessary measures. All district units have been provided with the required information and resources," the Maharashtra CM added.

Earlier, in a response to Pakistan's aggressive drone and munition attacks along the western border and Line of Control (LoC) this morning, the Indian Armed Forces targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)