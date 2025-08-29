Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the signing of 17 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth nearly Rs 34,000 crore, claiming the agreements would generate over 33,000 new jobs in the state.

Fadnavis said, "Today, we have signed 17 MoUs in Maharashtra. The MoUs are worth approximately Rs 34,000 crores. 33 thousand new jobs are being generated in this."

"These MoUs have been signed with credible businesses in sectors like EV bus and truck, solar modules, defence manufacturing, and GCC. And people have shown faith in the work we have done for ease of doing business," he added.

Further, the Maharashtra CM launched a sharp attack on his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, over the Maratha quota issue. "During his tenure, can Uddhav Thackeray name one thing he did for the Maratha community?" Fadnavis questioned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also defended his government's efforts on the Maratha quota issue while accusing the opposition of politicising the agitation.

"When I was the Chief Minister, 10% reservation was given to the Maratha community, the benefit of which is being received even today... CM Devendra Fadnavis also extended reservations to the Maratha community, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was unable to sustain it. I request the Maratha community that we will definitely do whatever is possible..." he said.

"These people (Uddhav Thackeray) are doing politics only for votes. If they had the courage, they would have done something when they were the Chief Minister. What have they done for the Maratha community? They have absolutely no moral right to speak on the Maratha community," he added.

On the other hand, after supporters of activist Manoj Jarange Patil gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday as part of their ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation, railway officials said that relevant authorities had been alerted to manage the situation.

The train services are witnessing slight delays. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila, the rush at the station swelled further due to heavy rains outside, as many commuters took shelter within the premises.

"There was a crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which increased after the rain outside. We have requested the relevant authorities to ensure that passengers arriving by local trains do not encounter any issues. Additionally, our RPF, GRP, commercial department employees, and more than 240 MSF staff are deployed at all locations... Currently, Central Railway services are running 8 to 10 minutes late on the Harbour Line," Nila stated while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

