Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday laid the foundation of the Metro Line 12 which will connect Kalyan with Taloja in Navi Mumbai, stating it will bring in a new wave of development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The upcoming metro line is an extension of Metro Line-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) which will play a crucial role in improving the connectivity in MMR and extending the Metro network.

Metro Line 12 incorporates a completely elevated structure with 19 stations along the 22.173 km route. The estimated cost of this project, expected to be completed by end-2027, is around Rs 5,865 crore, as per an official release.

"Metro Line 12 aspires to bring innumerable benefits to the residents of MMR as it will substantially elevate connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja (Navi Mumbai). The journey from Taloja to Kalyan, south Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayender and Virar, will become shorter and more convenient," the chief minister said after laying the foundation for the metro project at an open ground in Dombivali.

He said the travel time between Kalyan and Taloja will be reduced by 45 minutes after the Metro Line 12 is ready.

"Metro Line 12 will be integrated with Navi Mumbai which will connect the Kalyan Dombivli region. This strategic expansion of connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja will bring a new wave of development in the surrounding regions, leading to growth of businesses," the chief minister added.

He hoped the Metro Line 12 would reduce traffic on the road, which would eventually bring down fuel consumption and pollution.

"Maharashtra is making huge leaps in terms of infrastructure development and economic growth, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to be a major part of this progressive journey.

"MMRDA's (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) consistent expansion of the Metro network exemplifies its commitment to sustainable urban development in and around the MMR," he added.

Shinde also attended a function where the ground-breaking ceremony of the Rs 150 crore Ambernath Shiv Mandir Area Development project was performed in Thane district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the spiritual and religious establishment is also important.

He reiterated that the state government keeps development at the forefront.

