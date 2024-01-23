Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

"On the birth anniversary of venerable Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray, present at Balasaheb Bhavan and paid floral tributes to him. Shiv Sena leaders, public representatives, officials and Shiv Sainiks were present on the occasion," Eknath Shinde posted on X.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais also offered floral tributes to the portraits of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Balasaheb Thackeray on the occasion of their birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Balasaheb Thackeray had established the Shiv Sena in 1966.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Balasaheb Thackeray a "towering figure" and said that his impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)

