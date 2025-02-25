Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): A 21-year-old student attempted suicide by jumping from a metro station in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of the Pune district, police said.

According to the police, the student currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) program at DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at around 6 pm on Monday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag from Pimpri Chinchwad Police stated, "The exact reason for the attempt of suicide is unknown, but his friends informed that he was under some financial problem and had pressure from his family."

Also Read | Katihar Blast: 4 Sustain Injuries After Unidentified Object Wrapped in Bushes Near Lachhor Chowk Explodes; Incident Causes Panic in Area.

"The incident occurred at around 6 pm, and the boy is in critical condition at YCM Hospital. We are investigating the matter," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)