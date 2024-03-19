New Delhi, March 19: The Congress is likely to finalise its seat-share arrangement with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction in Maharashtra on March 21, with the grand old party set to contest from around 19 seats in the state. Sources said while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to contest 23 seats, the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction will field candidates from six seats, according to talks with various partners so far. Maharashtra: In Run-Up to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Police Kill 4 Telangana Maoists in Jungle Encounter

The sources said talks are being held among leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and a final formula is likely to be announced by Thursday. According to the sources, Prakash Ambedkar has written to the Congress leadership and said his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will support the party from outside on seven Lok Sabha seats. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is not a part of the MVA. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM To Contest Six of 48 Maharashtra Seats Alone, Says No Alliance This Time

The Congress' screening committee met at the party headquarters on Tuesday and discussed the party candidates. A meeting of the party's central election committee will be held on Wednesday to discuss and finalise its candidates from Maharashtra. Top leaders who attended the screening committee meeting included Ramesh Chennithala, the AICC's Maharashtra in-charge, and the Congress' state unit chief Nana Patole. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

