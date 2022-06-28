Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yesterday, I took a Covid test which came out to be positive. I am in good health and I am consulting a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will soon be able to defeat Corona and return to your service. Anyone who was in contact with me should be careful and get yourself tested immediately if symptoms appear," Pawar said in a tweet in Marathi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID on June 22.

Pawar has been a part of the meetings being held by the ruling MVA alliance in Maharashtra to deal with the political crisis in the state caused due to revolt in Shiv Sena.

Both factions of Shiv Sena have taken steps to protect their turfs. The battle has reached the Supreme Court. The rebels, who are in Guwahati, have claimed growing support for them.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Seva leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.

Earlier, Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs.

According to sources, facing a revolt within his own ranks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ready to resign on June 22 at 5 pm after it was clear that there was "no way out" of the political crisis facing the Maharashtra government but MVA allies convinced him not to resign.

The sources said that Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with BJP leaders to find a way out of the political crisis facing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress apart from Shiv Sena. (ANI)

