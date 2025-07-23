A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane today, July 23. According to the news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the Aerosol Garment Company located in MIDC, Dombivli. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway. A video of the blaze showing black smoke covering the skies has also gone viral on social media. Thane Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Water Chamber on Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road in Maharashtra, MIDC Launches Investigation.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Aerosol Garment Company in Dombivli

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at the Aerosol Garment Company located in MIDC, Dombivli. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. (Source: RDMC) pic.twitter.com/ZULhavMdVR — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

