Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, informed officials on Thursday, adding that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 5 fire tenders reached the spot and went about controlling the fire," said a Fire department official.

Further, according to officials, there were no reports of any casualties at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, at least three people were injured after a fire broke out at a market complex in the Puri district of Odisha, officials said.

The fire broke out at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri, officials informed.

"Three people suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital," Gokul Ranjan Das from IIC Town police station in Puri said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports.

Firefighting units were at the spot dousing the flames, an official said. (ANI)

