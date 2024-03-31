Bhiwandi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Scrap Godown in Maharashtra, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out on Saturday in a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Agency News ANI| Mar 31, 2024 07:21 AM IST
Bhiwandi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Scrap Godown in Maharashtra, Two Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video)
Screenshot of the video (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

Thane, March 31: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported, said fire officer Shailesh Shinde. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Ink Factory in Indore, None Injured (Watch Video).

Bhiwandi Fire

Two fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

At 11:30 pm the night, we got a fire call. We reached the spot immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported," he added.

A huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse. About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes, the official said, adding, some four-wheelers also caught fire.

However, the actual cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Although the operation to douse the fire is underway, the personnel have been facing difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water.

Also, if any source of water is found, it is likely to take five to six hours to control the fire, according to Fire Officer Shailendra Shinde.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

