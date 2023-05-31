Pune, May 31: A fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, fire officials said. The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using two fire tenders. Pune Fire: Three Shops Gutted In Explosion After Blaze in Parvati Darshan (Watch Video).

Further, according to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc. The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident. However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire, the officials said. Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Bhawani Peth.

Pune Godown Fire:

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A fire was reported in a godown on Pune Ahmednagar Road in the Wagholi area of Pune city at around 4 am. The fire was put out using two fire tenders of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority). No casualties were reported, products worth… pic.twitter.com/gUi3EkHfmP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late at night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)