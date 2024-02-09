Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electric shop in Dhobi Talao, Mumbai, on Friday.

According to the Fire Service Department, three fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

There has been no report of any casualty in the incident till now, said the Fire Service Department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, six goats were charred to death while one individual was injured after a fire broke out in a cabin container at an immersion ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday. (ANI)

