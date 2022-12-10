Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): A male leopard was rescued by the forest department from the Deolali camp area in Nashik on Saturday, an officer said.

The leopard was found in Nashik's Deolali camp area, from where it will be released back into the forest by the department.

Vivek Bhadane, Range Forest Officer (RFO) while talking to ANI said, "Forest department officials rescued a male leopard from Nashik's Deolali area. It has been rescued from near KV school."

He further said that people have been asked to be alert as there is a possibility that more leopards might be roaming in the area. (ANI)

