Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Officials of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) arrested four persons, accused of poaching a tiger in Maharashtra.

The arrested persons have been sent to the custody of forest department officials for three days by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC), Ramtek.

The arrest have been made after a tiger carcass was reported in Pench Tiger reserve, Maharashtra on January 12, 2022. The carcass was found in Kodu Talav in the Protected Forest of Compartment No 256 of Sillari beat in Paoni Unified Buffer Range.

"On the date of the incident, in the late evening three offenders were caught from Ghoti village," PTR said in a press note, adding that the remaining one offender was caught on Friday.

The postmortem of the carcass was carried out in the morning as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) in presence of officials.

The investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

