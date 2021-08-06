Hingoli (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday visited Hingoli district and met the officials of district administration despite the state government's protests against his three-day Marathwada tour.

The Governor enquired about the progress of Human Development indicators including tribal welfare, forest rights and Covid-19 control and vaccination in the district.

Earlier on Thursday, ruling coalition parties in Maharashtra had expressed strong displeasure over Koshyari's three-day tour of Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts in the Marathwada region. The Maharashtra government had called Koshyari's interference in the state matters unconstitutional and accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to create two power centres in the state.

"I'm working as per the authority given to me by the Constitution. As a Governor, Constitution has given me a job to work for development boards. Some good work is being done but there are some works that need to be corrected," said Koshyari on being asked about his visit.

Koshyari also visited Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded and said that it was his duty to visit universities as a Vice-Chancellor. "The students here are doing commendable works like rain-water harvesting and setting up start-ups. I will help them as much as I can," he stated.

When asked if his visit is being politicised, he quipped, "You are not politicising it, right?" (ANI)

