Mumbai, July 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 337.41 crore aid for farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains between February and May this year.

A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

The financial aid will be transferred to eligible farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts. The district collector will publish a list of beneficiaries on the official portal after the amount is transferred to their bank accounts, as per the GR.

Vidarbha region received unseasonal rainfall along with hailstorms in February which damaged various crops including cotton, wheat, gram, tur (pigeon peas).

Crops on nearly 11,700 hectares were adversely affected in two talukas of Jalna district in Marathwada region.

