Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday sanctioned Rs 53.1 crore for construction works in different jails across the state.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the state home department, the government has sanctioned Rs 2.69 crore to build a special cell for transgender inmates in Thane jail.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

Approvals have also been given for construction works at jails in Amravati, Yerawada, Sawantwadi, Gadchiroli open prison, and Ratnagiri special jail, it stated.

At least Rs 13.49 crore was sanctioned for constructing additional barracks to house 200 prisoners in Yeravada, while Rs. 10.82 crore has been granted building quarters for jail officials at the Amravati Central jail, the GR stated.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh Arrested on Charge of Running Sex Racket in Howrah Amid Sandeshkhali Violence.

As of January, 22 transgender inmates were lodged in jails across the state, of which six are in Thane jail, an official said.

At least 40,485 prisoners are lodged in jails across the state, which can house only 26,377 inmates, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)