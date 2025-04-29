Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Maharashtra government announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the victims from the state who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The announcement was made during a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims.

In addition to the financial support, the government will also focus on the education and employment needs of these families affected by the tragedy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially announced during the cabinet meeting that Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter will be given a government job. This move follows discussions in which the government had previously mentioned offering a job to the victim's daughter; now, through the Chief Minister's special authority, the decision has been made.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government also announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

"No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries," the J-K Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X."

"All arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made. The injured are being provided the best medical care," the CMO added.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured.

Acting on the attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. (ANI)

