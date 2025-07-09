Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will grant legal status to subdivided land parcels up to January 1, 2025, by relaxing and gradually scrapping the land fragmentation law, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He stated that over 50 lakh families are reportedly affected by issues arising from land fragmentation regulations, adding that plots up to the size of one guntha (approx. 1,089 sq ft) formed before January 2025 will be considered legal, enabling citizens to obtain official property rights.

Plots subdivided after January will have to comply strictly with development authority norms.

The minister said this "revolutionary step" (to legally recognise subdivided plots) was aimed at resolving legal hurdles related to property registration, construction permissions, and ownership, stemming from the violations of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and the land fragmentation law.

The Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act aims to prevent the division of agricultural land into uneconomical small plots (fragments) and to consolidate existing fragmented holdings for better cultivation.

It restricts the transfer and partition of fragments and provides for the consolidation of holdings to increase agricultural efficiency.

"A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be finalised and announced within 15 days to relax and gradually scrap the law and provide clarity on layout approvals, road access, land registration, and building permissions," the minister said while responding to a call attention motion raised by MLA Amol Khatal.

He said a four-member committee comprising the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Revenue and Urban Development departments, the Settlement Commissioner, and the Inspector General of Registration will be formed to draft the SOP after reviewing local conditions across the state.

The SOP will be implemented transparently to prevent any misuse or interference by middlemen.

He said the decision will cover municipal corporations, councils, nagar panchayats, authority-administered areas, and villages within 200 to 500 metres of urban limits, potentially up to 2 km from the limits of major municipal corporations.

Legislators across party lines welcomed the decision and urged the inclusion of rural areas adjoining urban centres and settlements along national and state highways.

Bawankule responded positively, requesting submission of suggestions to the Revenue Department within a week for consideration in the SOP.

"This decision is not to encourage illegal development but to bring planned growth and justice to the common people," Bawankule added.

