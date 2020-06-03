India News | Maharashtra, Gujarat Get Five Additional NDRF Teams in Wake of Cyclone Nisarga

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams reached Surat, Gujarat from Bhatinda, Punjab on Tuesday to take part in the ongoing operations being carried out in view of Cyclone Nisarga.

Meanwhile, five NDRF teams were also airlifted from Vijaywada to reach Maharashtra, where they will take part in the operations in the state capital, Mumbai.

Earlier yesterday, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan had said that 10 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and 11 in Gujarat.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai, has forecast a low-pressure belt in the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea, which is expected to turn into a hurricane.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3. High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the state.

The storm is likely to impact the coastal districts of Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. (ANI)

