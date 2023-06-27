Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara on Tuesday.

Earlier on June 25, the IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department also stated that the southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

The weather department also issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain.

Earlier this month, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

The IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre on June 25.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

Earlier on June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an Orange warning to 13 districts in Odisha.

Earlier on June 26, the IMD issued a yellow alert in the Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

IMD Yellow alert was also issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 27.

Earlier on June 26, the IMD issued an orange alert to Himachal Pradesh amid the incessant rain in the North Indian hill state. (ANI)

