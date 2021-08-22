Palghar, August 22: Two unidentified persons murdered a 48-year-old jewelry shop owner in the Palghar district of Maharashtra's Nallasopara area on Saturday.

According to the police, Kishore Jain's hands and legs were tied by the miscreants and he was brutally stabbed about 12 times in the face and head with a sharp weapon on Saturday. The accused persons were trying to rob the man.

The incident occurred at 11 am, when the two persons walked into Sakshi jewelers posing as customers, soon after Jain had opened the store. The police said that the accused were in the store for about 20 minutes.

"After the attack, they tried to open the locker but failed and left. A shopkeeper from the vicinity came to see the deceased after an hour from the time of the incident and found him covered in blood. Jain was then taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Nallasopara police official said.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 392, 397, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation by a special team of 10 personnel is underway. (ANI)

