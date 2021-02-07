Thane, February 7: Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said.

The man was intercepted on a road in Talaopali area on Friday while he was accompanied by two women, whom he had allegedly been forcing into prostitution, the official from the police's anti-human trafficking cell said on Saturday. Inter-State Sex Racket Busted in Kanpur, 9 Girls Rescued.

The accused, identified as Shivakant Ramesh Singh, was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police added.

