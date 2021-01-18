Palghar, Jan 18 (PTI) A tremor of 3.5 magnitude has been recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

There has been no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

The tremor was felt in Palghar at 10 pm on Sunday, district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Parts of Palghar district, located around 110 km from Mumbai, have been experiencing such tremors since November 2018.

