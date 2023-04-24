Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was involved in a scam of Rs 400 crore in the procurement of medical equipment, during the during Covid-19 pandemic.

Raut has alleged that he has evidence that Patil had procured medical equipment above the market price.

Also Read | Free Breakfast Scheme for All Primary Schools in Tamil Nadu.

"Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was involved in a Rs 400 crore scam during the Covid-19 crisis. I have evidence of corruption against him," Sanjay Raut alleged on Sunday.

"He (Gulabrao Patil) purchased overpriced equipment during the Covid pandemic. He purchased ventilators at a higher price of Rs 15 lakhs when it was for Rs 2 lakh," Raut said.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over Promise To Scrap Muslim Quota in Telangana.

Raut said Patil had given instruction to make these purchases as a Guardian Minister for Jalgaon district and the president of the district planning committe during the Covid-19 period.

Patil is now the Water Supply and Sanitation Minister of the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on April 20 filed a case against Sanjay Rut alleging that the former was spreading fake news regarding the number of deaths from heat stroke in Kharghar.

"Sanjay Raut is spreading false news. Whatever happened at Kharghar is a saddening incident. As Sanjay Raut is saying 50 people have died, then he should give proof for that", Shirsat said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)