Maharashtra[India], August 10 (ANI): Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Minister for Forests in Maharashtra, took an oath emphasising the profound connection between commitment and soil.

The oath exemplifies the commitment of the ruling coalition to advancing Maharashtra's contributions to the nation's GDP and GST, while cherishing its legacy of development.

Addressing a gathering of officials and citizens, Mungantiwar spoke about the spirit of sacrifice and valour that has been etched into Maharashtra's history.

He highlighted the sacrifices made by martyrs, emphasising the responsibility to honour their legacy through diligent and dedicated work.

Mungantiwar's call for action echoed the sentiments of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also took a similar pledge at the event.

During his address, Mungantiwar underlined the significance of the 'Tiranga' (tricolour), describing it as more than just a piece of cloth. He urged citizens to hold the tricolor in their hands and hoist it high, invoking a profound sense of reverence for the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the nation's freedom.

Drawing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's administration, Mungantiwar emphasized that the principles and ideals set forth by the warrior hold the key to addressing a wide spectrum of administrative challenges.

Mungantiwar noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's visionary approach encompassed diverse subjects, including environmental conservation and women's welfare. (ANI)

