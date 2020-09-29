Mumbai, September 29: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. With this, over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have contracted the viral infection so far. Also Read | Purushottam Sharma Suspended: MP Police Officer Who Was Seen on Video Thrashing Wife Shunted.

The minister for higher and technical education disclosed the diagnosis on Twitter. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had some initial symptoms and the test result has confirmed the infection.

My health is fine and I have home quarantined myself, he said.

